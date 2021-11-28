Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

