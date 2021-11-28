Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

