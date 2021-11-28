Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Kirby worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $54.08 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

