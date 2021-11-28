Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. FMR LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after acquiring an additional 973,846 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,563,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,076,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

