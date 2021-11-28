Comerica Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $561,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $347.69 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,500 shares of company stock worth $46,931,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

