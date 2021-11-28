Comerica Bank Has $1.79 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

