Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.