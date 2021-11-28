Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of United Natural Foods worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $48.96 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.