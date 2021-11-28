Comerica Bank Sells 366 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

