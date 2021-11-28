Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

