Comparing mPhase Technologies (XDSL) and Its Peers

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS: XDSL) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare mPhase Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for mPhase Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors 73 522 770 12 2.52

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 30.85%. Given mPhase Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe mPhase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 5.43% 18.73% 8.04% mPhase Technologies Competitors -466.45% -3.31% -5.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million $1.67 million 1.98 mPhase Technologies Competitors $720.50 million $37.98 million 5.85

mPhase Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies. mPhase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.28, meaning that their average share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

mPhase Technologies competitors beat mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

