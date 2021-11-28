Comparing Secoo (SECO) & Its Rivals

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Secoo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

This table compares Secoo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million $22.27 million 13.98 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.31

Secoo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Secoo has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Secoo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Secoo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Secoo competitors beat Secoo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

