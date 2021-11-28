Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Compugen were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Compugen by 139.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 95.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

CGEN stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $310.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

