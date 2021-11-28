Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Achieves $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,416.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.31 or 0.07525794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00349576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.66 or 0.01015606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00084605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00422292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.48 or 0.00429054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

