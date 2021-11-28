Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

VLRS opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,048,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

