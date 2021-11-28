Convergence One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convergence has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00233067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.