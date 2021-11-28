CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $170.71 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.65.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.