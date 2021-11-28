Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) shares fell 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.07. 2,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTMLF)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

