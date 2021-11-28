Cortex (CTXC) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $39.03 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00235306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 186,935,479 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

