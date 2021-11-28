Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $422,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $546.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $440.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $554.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

