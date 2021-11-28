Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Covetrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Covetrus by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Covetrus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.78 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.08.

CVET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.