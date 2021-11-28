Cowen Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cowen to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cowen by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

