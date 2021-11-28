CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

CRA International has increased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get CRA International alerts:

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CRA International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 439.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CRA International were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.