Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CBRL. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.70.

Shares of CBRL opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

