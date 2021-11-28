Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) versus NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Head to Head Comparison

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creative Realities and NextGen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.23 -$16.84 million $0.14 12.86 NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 1.91 $9.52 million ($0.06) -259.79

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. NextGen Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% NextGen Healthcare -0.69% 12.59% 8.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Creative Realities and NextGen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Healthcare 2 3 3 0 2.13

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Creative Realities on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

