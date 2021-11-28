Cred Trading Up 51.2% This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $3.08 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00043374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00231827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cred Profile

LBA is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.