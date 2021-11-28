Credit Suisse AG Buys 100,898 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 694.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.03. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

