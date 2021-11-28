Credit Suisse AG Buys 851 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $3,587,640 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

YMAB opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

