Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513,713 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCV opened at $9.84 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

