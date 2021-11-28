Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

REKR stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,930. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REKR. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

