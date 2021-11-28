Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,793 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

