Credit Suisse AG Takes $488,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.21 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

