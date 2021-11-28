Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 1,111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 151,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

