Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Mitek Systems worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 400,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 83.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 222,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.21 million, a P/E ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

