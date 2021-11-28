Critical Comparison: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaSpine and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 194.81%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 268.39%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.19 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -9.18 Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

