Critical Contrast: Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 190.80 -$26.13 million N/A N/A Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tscan Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tscan Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tscan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 147.62%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.45%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14% Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

