Critical Survey: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64% Heartland Financial USA 29.14% 10.55% 1.15%

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FB Financial and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 0 3 0 3.00

FB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than FB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $616.50 million 3.40 $63.62 million $3.89 11.30 Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.13 $137.94 million $4.86 10.01

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FB Financial beats Heartland Financial USA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

