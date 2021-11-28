Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

EQR stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,365 shares of company stock worth $9,302,995 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

