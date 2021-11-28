Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $365,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

