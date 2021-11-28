Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,066,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $8,841,446. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.13 and its 200-day moving average is $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.85 and a 52-week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

