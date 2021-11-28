Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,192 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

