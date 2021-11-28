Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after acquiring an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

