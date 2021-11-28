Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 32,392 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.