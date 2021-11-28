Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.55.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 807,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,734. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.64.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $173,937,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

