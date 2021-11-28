Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the October 31st total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTK. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 213,093 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

CPTK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,579. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.