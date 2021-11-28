Crust Shadow (CSM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,781.00

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $8,781.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00231344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.