CryptoTycoon Price Reaches $10.69 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00019686 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $93,509.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 915,950 coins and its circulating supply is 102,114 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

