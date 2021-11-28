CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CSRLF stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. CSR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

About CSR

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

