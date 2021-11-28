Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 9,139 Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

CAN stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 4.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

