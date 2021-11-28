Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,078 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 70,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 204.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

AAOI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

